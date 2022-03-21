Why ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is bitter every time he watches Ja Morant

Stephen A. Smith doesn't enjoy watching Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. It's too painful.

Smith, the longtime ESPN personality known for his roaring rants and pointed hot takes, is a "diehard" New York Knicks fan. That's how he describes himself.

It helps explain why Smith remains chafed after watching Morant go No. 2 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, one spot in front of his beloved Knicks.

"What people don't realize about me no matter how many times I tell them, I'm a diehard Knicks fan," Smith said in a conversation with The Commercial Appeal. "I'm a native New Yorker, and the New York Knicks suck."

HOMETOWN HERO: How Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane made fans from his Indiana hometown even prouder

ALL-ACCESS: ESPN to spend full day in Memphis for all programming as part of Grizzlies all-access special

LAKERS WATCH: Why Memphis Grizzlies fans should actually root for LA Lakers to win just enough this season

"I was just so depressed when they ended up with the third pick because I knew Morant was going No. 2 and Zion Williamson was going No. 1."

It was all deja vu for Smith, like a repeat of the 2009 draft, when the Golden State Warriors selected Stephen Curry at No. 7, again one pick ahead of the Knicks.

The Knicks selected Jordan Hill that year, and he played less than one season in New York. The Knicks fared better in 2019, taking RJ Barrett at No. 3 overall. Barrett is averaging a career-high 19.6 points per game in his third season.

Feb 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN is bringing Smith and many of its other talents to watch the Grizzlies host the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on Wednesday night. Smith and his colleagues will spend the entire day providing all-access coverage on the Grizzlies.

This isn't Smith's first trip to Memphis, not even close. He has made friends in Memphis throughout his career and said he's looking forward to getting the soul food that he prefers over Memphis BBQ.

Story continues

The chance to watch Morant on Wednesday, if he plays after missing the last Grizzlies game due to right knee soreness, will draw ooos and aahhs from what could be a sold-out crowd. Smith's mind will be elsewhere.

"This is the kind of stuff that drives me crazy," Smith said. "Of course when I see Ja Morant it's bittersweet because I love basketball, and I love his game, his heart, his potential. But the flipside to it is that he also makes me depressed because every time I see his heroics, I'm saying that could have been the Knicks at the Garden."

Contact Damichael Cole at damichael.cole@commercialappeal.com and on Twitter @damichaelc

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Stephen A. Smith is bitter every time he watches Ja Morant of Grizzlies