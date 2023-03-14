Why ESPN’s Jay Bilas is picking the Iowa Hawkeyes to top the Auburn Tigers

One prominent ESPN college basketball analyst is taking the Iowa Hawkeyes to send the Auburn Tigers packing in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

ESPN’s Jay Bilas likes Iowa to beat Auburn in the two teams’ opening game of March Madness. The longtime college basketball analyst actually picked every single 2023 NCAA Tournament game.

Here’s the rationale from Jay on what he sees in the matchup and why he likes the Hawkeyes.

How Iowa can win

Here’s what Jay Bilas had to say about how Iowa can win this game. A lot of this will sound pretty familiar for Hawkeye fans.

Offense efficiency and execution, tempo, 3-point shooting. Iowa can simply outscore teams, rather than lock down teams and win with defense. The Hawkeyes win when their offense carries them, not when their defense locks down, which it rarely does. Iowa scores easily from multiple positions, and takes really good care of the ball. Iowa turns it over on only 14% of its possessions, one of the best turnover rates in the nation. That leads to more shots, more offensive-rebound chances, and more chances to get fouled. Kris Murray, the lefty twin of NBA star Keegan Murray, is the headliner, and he has a complete floor game. Murray averaged 20 points on 47% shooting over this last 10 regular-season games, and is very consistent at a high level. A key will be getting shots for Payton Sandfort, who knocked in 46% of his deep shots over his last 10 regular-season games. Iowa pushes tempo, changes defenses to speed, slow and disrupt the game, and rarely fouls. This is a high-assist, low-turnover team that can make shots. – Bilas, ESPN.

How Auburn can win

Bilas really likes the effort that he sees on a consistent basis from Auburn and their defensive traits.

Playing hard, defense, rim protection, offensive rebounding. Nobody, with the exception of Houston, plays harder more consistently than Auburn. The Tigers can really guard the ball, and rank in the Top 25 in defensive efficiency. Auburn’s most consistent producers have been Johni Broome, the big man transfer from Morehead State where he was OVC Defensive Player of the Year, and Wendell Green Jr., the ultraquick small guard who is a jet with the ball. Broome is a terrific rebounder, shot-blocker and interior scorer, and leads a defense that is top 10 in the country in blocked-shots rate with his 2.5 blocks per game. – Bilas, ESPN.

How Iowa can lose

Bilas points to Iowa’s defense for how the Hawkeyes can be one-and-done in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Defense, rebounding, interior defense. While Iowa can score, so can you. The Hawkeyes are average, at best, on the defensive end. This is not a shot-blocking or lane-protecting team, and the Hawkeyes give up too many open shots, which is problematic, but they don’t foul and don’t give up free throws, the most efficient place to score on a basketball court. – Bilas, ESPN.

How Auburn can lose

Bilas points out that Auburn ranks just outside of the top 70 nationally in offensive efficiency and that’s with one of the country’s best offensive rebounding rates. What does that tell us?

Inefficient shooting, streaky guards. Auburn can struggle to make shots, shooting only 31% from 3-point range, Bottom 50 nationally. Wendell Green Jr. and K.D. Johnson are streaky, as evidenced by Green shooting just 25% from the field over his past five games, and Auburn’s wings are athletic but not proficient shot-makers from the perimeter, which allows defenses to pack it in on the Tigers. – Bilas, ESPN.

Standout players for each

Iowa: F Kris Murray

Auburn: G Wendell Green Jr.

It’s not a surprise to see Murray as the pick for Iowa. After all, he’s the Hawkeyes’ leading scorer by more than six points per game.

Kris Murray (brother of Keegan Murray, the 2-year standout at Iowa who the Sacramento Kings took fourth overall). Keegan was a little more of an efficient scorer, but not by much: Kris is a force on the offensive end and the blocked shots/steals combo is a plus. – Bilas, ESPN.

Best wins, losses for each

Iowa:

Best wins: Sweep of Indiana

Worst loss: Eastern Illinois

Auburn:

Best win: Tennessee

Worst loss: at Georgia

Why Iowa has the better chance to beat Houston

The top seed Houston is likely lurking for either Iowa or Auburn. Bilas was pretty straight and to the point on why Iowa has a better chance to topple the top-seeded Cougars.

You will need offense to beat Houston. – Bilas, ESPN.

Why the pick is Iowa

So, why then is the pick Iowa versus Auburn?

The Hawkeyes can change defenses and cause issues for an inconsistent-shooting Auburn team. Iowa must rebound with the Tigers, but shooting wins this one. – Bilas, ESPN.

