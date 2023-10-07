Why ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III said Missouri football Brady Cook's 2023 is 'pretty amazing'

Missouri football quarterback Brady Cook has been earning high praise with his impressive play across MU's 5-0 start to the season.

Add a Heisman Trophy winner to those giving Cook his due.

Robert Griffin III, the current ESPN color analyst, former Baylor star quarterback, 2011 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft, told the Tribune he's been impressed with Cook after Cook suffered a knee injury against Kansas State.

"The way I look at it is like, usually when a bee loses its stinger it's useless," Griffin III said. "Well, Brady lost the stinger of his legs to be able to go out and impact the game to his full potential, but it shows the growth of him as a quarterback because now he's being more decisive when he's throwing the football."

The win over KSU started the first of three straight games with over 300 yards passing for Cook. He had never thrown for over 300 yards in a game in his career prior to the Kansas State game.

In the process, Cook also set the SEC record for most pass attempts without an interception, breaking Andre Woodson's old record.

That streak ended in the second quarter against LSU at 367 pass attempts, but those 367 attempts without an interception will live in the SEC record books until another quarterback surpasses it.

Still, Griffin III is impressed.

Considering Missouri how is also meshing its talent with head coach Eli Drinkwitz's schemes and first-year offensive coordinator Kirby Moore's concepts, Griffin called the combined effort "amazing."

"What he's been able to do since that injury has been pretty amazing," Griffin III said. "I always use that as like a barometer of how much has it guy developed, how well is he seeing the field, how well does he know the offense and for him and Kirby Moore, to be doing what they're doing in year one is nothing short of amazing."

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Why ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III said Missouri football Brady Cook's 2023 is 'pretty amazing'