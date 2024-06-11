Why Erik ten Hag is 'increasingly frustrated' with Man Utd decision delay

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is 'growing increasingly frustrated' by the continued uncertainty over his future, reports have claimed, and fears the club could fall behind in the transfer market.

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in the process of conducting an end-of-season review which is now entering its third week, with fans and rivals alike eagerly awaiting a final decision on Ten Hag's continuation.

Ten Hag is yet to learn what the future holds but, behind the scenes, Ratcliffe and United officials have spoken with the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna and Thomas Frank as they continue to evaluate the options available to them.

The Telegraph report that the drawn-out process is beginning to frustrate Ten Hag who, while obviously keen to learn whether he will still have a job beyond this summer, fears the delay in decision could see United lose momentum in the transfer market.

United are believed to have been late with their contract offer to Tosin Adarabioyo before his move to Chelsea, while reports suggest the Blues are also looking to sneak ahead in pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

One reason for the delay in United's decision is the lack of a clear preferred alternative to Ten Hag. England's Gareth Southgate has been touted as the top candidate but the Three Lions boss is refusing to discuss his future until after Euro 2024.

A decision on Ten Hag's continuation is expected to be made this week, with transfer moves to be made only when a manager is confirmed in place.

Finding a new centre-back is believed to be a priority, while United also want a new striker to share the work with Rasmus Hojlund.

United's squad will return from their summer break in early July, with their first pre-season friendly coming away to Norwegian side Rosenborg on July 15.