Why Equanimeous St. Brown has a chance to be a great fit in Matt LaFleur’s offense

The Green Bay Packers might get back one of their injured wide receivers sooner rather than later. And no, we are not talking about Davante Adams or Allen Lazard. After landing on injured reserve earlier this season with a knee injury, Equanimeous St. Brown practiced for the first time on Monday. Green Bay now has 21 days to evaluate the 2018 sixth-round draft pick and decide whether or not to activate him to the active roster.

Before injuries hit, St. Brown had a promising start to his career with a solid rookie season of 21 receptions for 328 yards. Unfortunately, a significant ankle injury prevented him from getting on the field in 2019 and now another leg injury is holding him back in Year 3. St. Brown has yet to step on the field at all in 2020. He was a healthy scratch for the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings before missing the next three games with a knee injury. St. Brown’s 2020 campaign is still at the starting line.

We’ve heard a lot of talk about the Packers’ failure to add weapons at wide receiver. Meanwhile, the team continues to preach loyalty to who they have. Well, St. Brown is one of the guys and, if not injuries, he might already be factoring into Green Bay’s high-flying offense.

Although inconsistent for the most part, there were times during the 2018 season when St. Brown’s play was very encouraging.

For example, take this play from Week 5 against the Detroit Lions. St. Brown is going up against single man coverage and easily creates five yards of separation.

EQ was creating great separation even as a rookie pic.twitter.com/in3b9ZkIGU — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) October 12, 2020





He then did it again with a nice out-breaking route in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Good route by EQ. He does a great job establishing inside leverage before breaking for the out. He’s twitchy enough to manipulate the hips of most corners IMO. pic.twitter.com/tMG2j2D5hK — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) October 12, 2020





St. Brown brings a great blend of size, speed and twitch to the table that is prototypical of the current mold Green Bay looks for at wide receiver. Standing at 6-5, St. Brown ran a 4.48 at the 2018 combine. His speed has certainly been noticeable, too.





Had this been a better ball by Aaron Rodgers or not a defensive pass interference against St. Brown, it might have been a touchdown. Soon Rodgers could have himself another deep threat.

He still has a lot to prove, but St. Brown could be returning at the right time to an offense that is well-suited for his skill set. Matt LaFleur’s creativity has been on full display for the first four games, and the return of St. Brown’s is only going to help open things up more. He’s a great candidate for the jet sweeps and end arounds we’ve seen from LaFleur’s offense as well as crossing routes.

No one is happier to have Equanimeous St. Brown back than Matt LaFleur. EQ’s skill set caters perfectly to MLF’s offense. pic.twitter.com/LAh4JNfdRm — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) October 12, 2020





Upon his return, St. Brown will have to earn every rep he gets, however, it’s easy to see how LaFleur could find ways to get St. Brown involved on offense.

