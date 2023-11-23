Why the entire NBA is worried about the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are instilling fear among other NBA teams as they continue to play very well. With the emergence of Sam Hauser as a rotation option and the strong play of Al Horford, Payton Pritchard, and others, the Celtics are proving to be a formidable team.

Boston has two superstars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and with Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White, are among the NBA’s most highly skilled starting units. Tatum, in particular, has been outstanding and the Celtics’ perimeter defense, led by guards White and Holiday, has been a key factor. However, the bench still needs improvement, and the Celtics may need to make trades or bring in new players.

The people behind the “Backyard Buckets” YouTube channel put together a clip talking about Boston’s season so far.

Check it out in the clip embedded above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire