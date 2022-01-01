Why emulating opposing quarterbacks helps Trey Lance on scout team

Lance benefiting from playing opposing QBs on scout team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Behind the scenes, Trey Lance has been putting in the work that has prepared him to possibly make his second career start on Sunday.

Since making his first career start against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, Lance has continued to develop behind the scenes, impressing his teammates and coach Kyle Shanahan with his growth.

Some of that growth has been the result of his work on the 49ers' scout team. Each week as San Francisco prepares to face off against a new opponent, Lance is tasked with emulating the opposing team's quarterback in practice.

Having faced off against many different styles of quarterbacks this season, the 49ers have relied on Lance to best replicate the play of different pocket-passers and other mobile quarterbacks. Mirroring opposing players such as Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford, Ryan Tannehill, Joe Burrow as well as others has helped the rookie further diversify his own skillset.

“I don't know if any are more valuable," Lance told 49ers media Friday afternoon. "Because I think the way I look at it is whether I'm playing as [Chicago Bears QB] Justin Fields when we played Chicago, obviously he can move. Then I went to play [Minnesota Vikings QB] Kirk [Cousins]. I think I gained a lot from both of those.

"Obviously, our D-Line is really good, so I appreciate it when I can play kind of how I play and be off-schedule. But when I'm emulating, for the defense, a quarterback that doesn't move necessarily a lot and doesn't play off-schedule, I think there's things that I gain from that for sure. I get used to making different throws that I don't necessarily see myself making. But at the same time, it's good to get those reps.”

It's no secret what Lance is able to do with his legs, rushing for 1,100 yards on 169 carries in his only full season as the starting quarterback for North Dakota State in 2019. Even with the 49ers this season, Lance has more rushing attempts (30) than completions through the air (25).

On scout team, Lance is not playing as himself, which forces him to stay in the pocket and pretend as if he were a Cousins or a Stafford for example. Oftentimes relying on his legs, this forces him to further develop as a passer, one of the areas where he was considered to be rather raw as a prospect.

If Lance ends up starting Sunday against the Texans in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, it'll be interesting to see just how much he has progressed as a passer in recent weeks.

