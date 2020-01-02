Why Emmanuel Sanders feels less pressure as he savors 49ers' success

SANTA CLARA - Just a few months ago Emmanuel Sanders was part of a two-win Broncos team and the veteran receiver's frustration level was palpable.

Flash forward to Week 17 after the 49ers' 26-21 win over the Seattle Seahawks and Sanders rarely is seen without a smile on his face. His positive outlook isn't based on a huge increase in productivity, but rather that he now is part of a team that has clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and is headed to the NFL playoffs.

Sanders' catches per game have actually gone down slightly since being traded to the 49ers. During the first seven weeks of the 2019 season, he averaged 4.2 catches per game, hauling in 30 of his 44 targets for 367 yards and two touchdowns.

Over his nine games since joining the Niners, Sanders has caught 36 of his 53 targets for 502 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging four catches per game and 13.9 yards per reception.

"It's crazy," Sanders told NBC Sports Bay Area after the win in Seattle. "It's everything I prayed for just to be in this moment, truthfully. It's unbelievable. At the same time, I'm excited, I'm still nervous. I mean every game is going to be a big game. We got to go out and perform. Looking forward to it."

The 49ers were undefeated when Sanders joined the club in Week 8, but they had suffered four straight losing seasons prior to 2019. Sanders believed his new team was destined for greatness.

"I did," Sander said. "I knew what I was getting myself into, from the pressure, to the fun we're all going to have. Been in these moments twice and it's been a blessing. To be in this moment again, I didn't think it was going to happen, but I prayed that it would."

What is remarkable about the 49ers' current season is how they are getting contributions from everyone on the roster. This has taken the pressure off of Sanders who had to "carry the team" in his previous stop.

"2014 and '15 I felt like I had to go out and make a lot of plays in order for us to win a game," Sanders said of his time in Denver. "On this team, there are so many great players that truthfully I just got to play my role and if the ball comes my way make the necessary plays.

"I wouldn't say it's easier but at the same time, it's less pressure. I'm a guy who just makes my plays and I go in there and block my butt off so that's what I'm willing to do. I'm willing to do whatever it takes to help this team win."

After 10 seasons in the league, Sanders knows not to take the 49ers' success for granted. While they only will allow themselves 24 hours to enjoy a win, even the massive win over the Seahawks, Sanders will relish every second of it.

"The fact that it happened now, I know how to handle it," Sanders said. "It's crazy because I see these young boys and like they getting dressed and they ready to get out of here and I'm just reminiscing in it because I know these opportunities don't come often, to be able to do this.

"I said if I get the opportunity again, I'm going to take my time and really enjoy it so I'm going to enjoy it even more on the plane."

