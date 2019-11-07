Why Emmanuel Sanders believes Kyle Shanahan is a 'wizard' on offense

Emmanuel Sanders couldn't be happier to be on the 49ers after his mid-season trade from the Broncos.

After just two games with San Francisco, the veteran wide receiver has praised coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. His admiration for Shanahan continued on Wednesday, too.

"He's super smart," Sanders said on 95.7 The Game. "And Kyle, he stays ahead of -- in my opinion -- he stays ahead of the defense. He can predict exactly what the defense is gonna do, and he puts us in a lot of perfect play calls. It's impressive."

Sanders already has 137 yards receiving and two touchdowns in his first two games with the 49ers, both resulting in wins. After watching film, Sanders has a new name for his new coach: Wizard.

"I don't really notice it because I'm in the mood, I'm in the swing of the game. I'm just making plays and I'm wondering why I'm running wide open ... then I go and watch the film and I'm like, look at this play call versus the defense that they gave us. Ya know, it's just a perfect play call," Sanders said. "He's very, very sharp. He's a wizard when it comes to offensive play calling."

Extreme Hagrid voice: "You're a wizard, Kyle!" OK, please keep reading.

Shanahan's offensive genius has led the 49ers to a perfect 8-0 record going into Monday's huge battle with the Seahawks. San Francisco ranks seventh in total yards per game (390.3), second in rushing yards per game (171.1) and third in points per game (29.4) despite coming in at No. 22 in passing yards per game (219.1).

The 49ers' offense will have to stay sharp against a tougher schedule in the second half of the season, and Sanders clearly trusts the man calling the shots.

