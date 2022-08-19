Why Elvis Andrus could be key for White Sox against Cleveland

Why Andrus could be key for Sox against Cleveland originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox signed former Oakland A’s shortstop Elvis Andrus prior to the series finale against the Houston Astros on Thursday.

Despite losing and splitting the four-game series, the Sox find themselves only 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians.

The Southsiders' next opponent, over the weekend, is the aforementioned Guardians. Here is where the signing of Andrus could pay off for the White Sox.

Batting at a .392 clip at Progressive Field, Andrus ranks first in that department among major league hitters.

It’s no secret the White Sox offense has been inconsistent this season. Despite those inconsistencies, they still find themselves within striking distance of Cleveland. Andrus’ signing isn’t a flashy one by any stretch of the imagination, but he can prove to be a useful one if he continues tormenting Cleveland pitching over the next three games.

At the time of acquisition, Andrus was slashing .237/.301/.373 with eight home runs. While not impressive, those eight home runs would rank him fifth on the team.

But the Sox don’t need him to be a Carlos Correa or Trea Turner at the plate. They need him to be better than Lenyn Sosa and Romy González, which, on paper, he seemingly is.

Depending on how things go for the Minnesota Twins, the Sox can potentially be in first place with a sweep of Cleveland. Judging by how well Andrus hits Cleveland pitching at Progressive Field, he could end up playing a pivotal role when all is said and done.

