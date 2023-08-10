Why El Diamante's Marsel Akins commited to play football at Fresno State

The El Diamante High School football team won only one game last season but there was one player who stood out.

That was left tackle Marsel Akins.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, the three-year starting offensive lineman has the prototypical frame and size that college scouts covet.

So it's not surprising that Akins has received plenty of recruiting buzz while generating a reported five scholarship offers from Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, Utah State and Washington State.

In June, Akins verbally committed to play college football for Fresno State and head coach Jeff Tedford.

Why did he choose the Bulldogs?

"It's just the atmosphere, you know," Akins said. "When you go to Bulldog Stadium, they have 40,000 people every game. That's different, and especially, it's 30 minutes away from home. It's right there for my family to have a good time."

The El Diamante High School offensive lineman Marsel Akins practices on Aug. 8, 2022 in Visalia.

Akins committed to Fresno State after attending a camp on the Bulldogs' campus. Tedford brought him into his office after and the two connected.

"I felt like Fresno was home," Akins said.

El Diamante heads into the 2023 season with some momentum after capping off last year with a 14-12 win over Golden West in the annual Battle for the Saddle game.

Akins, a 2022 All-East Yosemite League first-team selection, will provide leadership and stability for an offensive line that is aiming to help the Miners post their first winning season (record above .500) since 2017.

"Big, strong kid," El Diamante head coach Devin Ramos said. "We expect great things out of his group. He leads his group, which is great. Obviously, he has big things ahead of him football-wise as far as that goes. He's signed with Fresno State. All that greatness, and he deserves every bit of it. He works hard. We're definitely blessed to have him with us."

Akins and the Miners open the 2023 season against Tulare Western on Aug. 18 at Bob Mathias Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

"He's a great kid," Ramos said. "He works hard and he's a leader. That just makes things really simple for me offensively with his group. All the kids listen to him. He's the type of leader that wants everyone to get challenged as well. He's not one willing to let things go by. If he feels we're being too easy on them, he tells us. He's that connection we have with that offensive group."

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Why El Diamante's Marsel Akins commited to Fresno State