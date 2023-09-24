Why Eisen believes 49ers are ‘major problem' for NFL in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers perhaps are the NFL team best equipped to make a Super Bowl 58 run this season.

San Francisco is loaded both offensively and defensively and currently is 3-0 after three convincing wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants in which the offense scored exactly 30 points in each contest.

Sportscaster Rich Eisen said on the latest episode of the "Rich Eisen Show" that if the 49ers continue to produce as they have on both sides of the ball this season, it could spell trouble for the 31 other NFL teams.

The @49ers took care of business on Thursday night behind a career day from @brockpurdy13 — can he really win #NFL MVP?#NFL #FTTB pic.twitter.com/ef9mVtJ1Li — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) September 22, 2023

"If they're putting up 30 with that defense, I'm telling you what, this is a major problem for the rest of the [NFL]," Eisen said. (3:14 mark in the above video)

Eisen believes 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who has not had a consistent franchise quarterback in his seven seasons with San Francisco, might finally have his guy in second-year quarterback Brock Purdy -- and with a loaded roster -- should be over-the-moon thrilled with the current state of his team.

"[Kyle Shanahan's] got to be out of his mind, out of his gourd," Eisen explained. "It's Game 3, we're marathoning, we're not sprinting. Anything can happen, clearly. If there's any organization that knows anything can happen from week to week to change your fortunes, it's the 49ers.

"But he's got to be out of his skull happy about what's going on. Because again, [Brock] Purdy doesn't look hurt, he doesn't look like he needs to be managed. He is good, he is getting the ball out fast, he is making accurate throws most of the time."

After winning eight straight regular- and postseason games before losing in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy picked up right where he left off after recovering from offseason UCL surgery. Through three games, the 49ers quarterback has completed 61 of his 91 pass attempts (67 percent) for 736 yards and four passing touchdowns with zero interceptions and one touchdown on the ground

If Purdy truly is the answer at quarterback and the 49ers are able to replicate their early success throughout the season, San Francisco could be hoisting the Lombardy Trophy on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

