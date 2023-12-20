Why Edwin Spillman signed with Tennessee football: 'It felt like home'

The Tennessean asked its members of the 2023 Dandy Dozen to write in their own words why they signed with each college.

Edwin Spillman announced his commitment to Tennessee in late July and has remained loyal to the Vols. Spillman, a dynamic linebacker, will fit in nicely with the Vols. He joins Lipscomb Academy teammate Kaleb Beasley as a Tennessee football signee.

Spillman spent a few minutes with Tennessean high school sports editor Tom Kreager about signing with the Vols.

Here is why Edwin Spillman signed with Tennessee football, in his own words:

It was really just the culture. UT is building a great culture and a great football program. They are trending in the right direction. It felt like home from the moment I stepped on campus.

I have my brother and a couple of my teammates and those with a long relationship with friends and family at UT. It just felt like the right environment for me to be in.

It's a blessing (being there with brother Nate Spillman). We've talked about it since we were younger. Me coming into my recruitment, I wanted to be my own person and not just go to a place because of my brother. But, having my brother at a school that I really enjoy was just a cherry on the top. It was everything that I could ask for.

It's been an honor to play with Kaleb. He's a baller. He's just a fun guy to be around and a great teammate. He's got some great things coming in the future.

