Why Eddie George said UT-Martin's Sam Franklin is best RB Tigers have faced, including Notre Dame

Tennessee State football coach Eddie George was among the nation's leading rushers on his way to winning the 1995 Heisman Trophy and leading Ohio State to an 11-2 record.

On Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN+) George will try to come up with a way to stop the nation's leading rusher Sam Franklin when the Tigers (2-1, 1-0 Big South/OVC) travel to No. 22 UT Martin (3-1, 0-0).

A win for TSU would get the Tigers off to their best start since 2017. But stopping Franklin won't be easy. He's rushed for 653 yards on 81 carries and scored six touchdowns. That's more than any other player in the FCS or FBS.

Interstingly, TSU faced the leading rusher in the FBS in Notre Dame's Audric Estime in the season opener. Estime, who has 591 yards on 77 carries and five touchdowns, gave the Tigers plenty for trouble picking up 116 yards on 13 carries, but George said stopping Franklin will be more difficult.

"Franklin is the best back that we've seen this year," George said. "We've faced some pretty (darn) good backs starting with Notre Dame and then Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Johness Davis) and two weeks ago Gardner-Webb has a running back (Narii Gaither) who was an All-American."

Facing so many talented backs has taken a toll on TSU's defense. While Tigers are fourth in the Big South/Ohio Valley Conference in total defense (432.3 yards), they are seventh against the rush (177.7 yards).

Georgia gave Franklin some trouble in the first game holding him to 46 yards on 12 carries, but after that the sophomore from Little Rock, Arkansas, took off. He had 259 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns against Missouri State, 127 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown against Houston Christian and 221 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns against North Alabama.

What makes Franklin, the 2022 OVC freshman of the year, better than the other backs TSU has faced?

"He can hit the home run," George said. "It doesn't matter what point in the game. You can have him bottled up then he will pop one for 80 (yards) then another one for 70. That just wears down on you. I don't think you can stop him. You've got to be able to control him and that's going to be a tough challenge for us."

Franklin had an 81-yard touchdown run against Missouri State and a 73-yarder against North Alabama. He's had several runs over 40 yards.

TSU held Franklin to 81 yards on 21 carries last season but two-time All-OVC running back Zac Williams, who was a senior, rushed for 115 yards on 21 carries while leading the Skyhawks to a 20-3 win at Nissan Stadium.

Deveon Bryant expected to return at quarterback

Deveon "Stretch" Bryant, who earned the starting quarterback position after TSU's win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, suffered an ankle injury late in the first half against Gardner-Webb and did not play in the second half.

Last year's starter Draylen Ellis came in and led the Tigers to a 27-25 win over the Runnin' Bulldogs.

TSU had a bye last week and George said the time off gave Bryant the opprunity to recover and he is expected to return as the starter Saturday.

"If Stretch (Bryant) is ready to go he'll be the starter," George said. "Stretch and Draylen have both been effective given their various roles. They understand, they embrace it and there is a possiblity you could see both of them get some action on Saturday."

Starting weakside linebacker Monroe Beard III will also return after missing two games with a groin injury.

UT Martin streaking

The Skyhawks will bring a five-game conference win streak into the game. Their last conference loss came on Nov 20, 2021, at Southeast Missouri.

UT Martin also is the only team in the conference ranked in the top 25.

