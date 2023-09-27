Why early showing by Nate Danielson has Detroit Red Wings wanting to see more

Nate Danielson used his first exhibition game to show the Detroit Red Wings they should want to see much more of him while there is opportunity to do so.

The 18-year-old pick from this summer's draft scored a goal and played minutes in what would normally be important situations, making a favorable impression as the Wings make plans for the rest of the preseason.

Danielson scored a goal in Tuesday's opener, a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. Danielson played nearly 17 minutes, including three minutes of power play time, and he was out in the last minute of the game, when the Penguins had pulled their goaltender and the Wings were protecting a one-goal lead.

"It's very valuable," coach Derek Lalonde said. "He's building off a good rookie tournament, good camp in Traverse City.

"He was good tonight. We'd like to get him back in there soon."

The Wings drafted Danielson at No. 9. General manager Steve Yzerman said that, "we like all parts of his game. He’s got pretty good size, he’s a good skater, he’s got good skills, he’s a good two-way centerman, so there’s a lot to like about him. He’s just a solid all-around prospect."

Michael Rasmussen, himself a No. 9 pick from 2017, shared his thoughts on Danielson's early showings.

"He's impressive," Rasmussen said. "He's really poised, just goes about his business, good attitude. Works hard. It's nice to see him get rewarded. Besides the goal I thought he played really well, too. I just think he handles himself really well — hockey sense, skill, patience. He seems like he's got a good head on his shoulders."

The Wings have seven exhibition games left, starting with Thursday at the Washington Capitals. They play back-to-back games at home this weekend, and then have three in three days next week. That kind of glut scheduling is conducive to getting a young player multiple looks. Danielson's first showing certainly warrants giving him five or six games, if possible.

"He's got a 200-foot game," Lalonde said. "There's a little more offense than I had possibly anticipated. But the game comes quick. He scores a goal, he creates some offense, does some good things — and then he gets himself in trouble holding onto a puck a little too long. He turns it over, takes a penalty, it's our first penalty of the game.

"I think that's what you have to experience, just the pace of this level. It's different from what he experienced in juniors."

