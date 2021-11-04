Why are Eagles stockpiling so many young cornerbacks after trading Zach Ertz, others?

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles are undergoing a slow, methodical transformation during the season.

Typically, that doesn't happen until late in the season when a team is out of the playoff race or is decimated by injuries.

But the Eagles have started doing that throughout their defense, especially in their secondary. Since the season started, the Eagles have added four cornerbacks to their 53-man roster, giving them nine in all.

Three of the four – Kary Vincent (seventh round, Broncos), Tay Gowan (sixth round, Cardinals) and Mac McCain (Broncos' practice squad) – are rookies. The other, Andre Cachere (Colts' practice squad), is in his second season.

You still might not see them in a game any time soon.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) runs back to the bench after returning a fumble 33 yards for a touchdown in the Eagles' 44-6 win over the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

The four combined have played just 36 defensive snaps in their careers – and 35 of them came from Cachere (19) and Gowan (16) near the end of a 44-6 win over the Lions this past Sunday.

Cachere also played one snap on defense against the Raiders on Oct. 24.

That's it.

The Eagles see it as getting an early start on evaluating their needs going into the 2022 draft instead of signing veterans like they have in the past to fill holes.

General manager Howie Roseman alluded to this last month after he traded tight end Zach Ertz to the Cardinals in return for Gowan and a fifth-round pick. The Eagles traded for Vincent on Tuesday in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2022.

"(Gowan) was somebody that we would have considered with our sixth-round pick (last spring)," Roseman said last month. "He's a long corner. He's got tremendous speed. It gives us a chance to add a young corner to that room."

At the same time, those players can learn from a veteran secondary with Darius Slay and Steve Nelson at the corners, Avonte Maddox at the nickel, and Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris at the safeties.

It's possible that some of the new players might take over next season, After all, Nelson, McLeod, Maddox and Harris are all in the final years of their contract. Slay is signed through 2023, but he'll be 32 years old heading into that season.

But he doesn't mind grooming them, even if it means they might replace him.

"I ain’t worrying about them coming for me," Slay said. "That’s the last thing I worry about, competing with a guy. I just want nothing but the best for everybody, so the best man always wins.

"I like seeing them young bucks learning, teaching them how to be a pro. I was a rookie once before. So I had to go through my process. But those guys there, man, I’m going to do the best I can to help them be a great pro."

Slay said he's proactive in helping the young players, rather than waiting for them to approach him.

"Some rookies are shy, afraid to talk," Slay said. "So I’ll come up to them and let them know that I’m an open book."

Slay was then asked if he was shy as a rookie.

"Hell, no," he said emphatically. "I’m far from shy as a rookie. I was going in there head first, asking all the questions."

It's the same way at the other defensive positions. The Eagles freed up playing time for linebacker Davion Taylor by waiving veteran Eric Wilson on Wednesday.

They are giving more playing time to rookie defensive tackle Milton Williams, even though the Eagles didn't trade Fletcher Cox at the NFL deadline on Tuesday.

Williams, who was drafted in the third round, and fellow rookies Tarron Jackson and Marlon Tuipulotu (both sixth round) are all learning behind veterans on the defensive line in Cox, Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat.

It's possible some of those veterans won't be back next season, even though Barnett is the only one eligible for free agency.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata said learning from veterans is invaluable. He compared it to his situation with veterans Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo on the offensive line.

"Because those guys are such high-caliber players, it makes me want to elevate my game to be better so I’m not the odd one out," Mailata said. "The more competitive situations you get into, the more you can grow from it … The Davion Taylors, the Milton Williamses, all of those guys will learn a lot just from the level of intensity, and they’ll learn from their mistakes."

All of that could make a difference next season. That's especially true for the young cornerbacks.

"There are so many teams that don't have corner depth," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "So, just like we think about with the offense and defensive line, that's another position right there at cornerback that we want to build depth on and want to get the young players in that we feel good about."

