Why the Eagles should never play football on a Tuesday again

It didn’t go so well last time Sean McDermott had to coach on a Tuesday night.

It was one of the worst days in Eagles history.

McDermott is now the coach of the Bills, who meet the Titans Tuesday night in Nashville in a COVID-postponed battle of unbeaten teams.

It will be only the second Tuesday game in the NFL in the last 70 years.

And McDermott was a key member of the first.

It was the dreaded Joe Webb Game.

The Eagles were scheduled to play the Vikings at the Linc on Dec. 26, 2010, but a historic nor’easter dumped about 15 inches of snow on Philadelphia, forcing the NFL to postpone the game until Tuesday night.

The Eagles were 10-4 and had clinched the NFC East with their miracle win over the Giants a week earlier at the Meadowlands on DeSean Jackson’s game-ending punt return TD. A win over the Vikings would give them a chance at a 1st-round bye.

The Vikings were 5-9 and long-since eliminated from playoff contention. Not only that, Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre was out with a concussion, which meant rookie 6th-round pick Joe Webb would be making his first career start at quarterback.

The Eagles were 14 1/2-point favorites.

They lost.

“It was an absolutely pathetic job on my part getting my team ready to play,” Andy Reid said after the game. “We didn’t coach and we didn’t play well. It was a complete tail-whipping right there.”

Webb, who would soon convert to wide receiver, completed 17 of 26 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, Adrian Peterson ran for 116 yards and the Eagles’ decimated secondary (sound familiar?) couldn’t slow down Percy Harvin, who caught 7 passes for 100 yards.

Michael Vick threw an INT and fumbled twice and LeSean McCoy managed only 44 yards.

It was the only game Webb ever won as a quarterback.

The sad irony is that Favre - a 1st-ballot Hall of Famer - was TERRIBLE against the Eagles. He never beat them in Philly, going 0-6 with 4 TDs and 10 INTs. And maybe the low point of his career happened at the Linc - his overtime INT in the 4th-and-26 game that Brian Dawkins fielded and returned 35 yards, leading to the game-winning David Akers field goal.

Webb?

He became the first rookie QB to beat the Eagles in his first career start since Virgil Carter of the Bears in 1968.

The Eagles?

They were never the same.

They lost a home wild-card game to the Packers, McDermott was fired as defensive coordinator a couple weeks later, and the Eagles wouldn't get back to the playoffs until Chip Kelly was their coach.

That game really marked the end of the Andy Reid Era.

The Eagles went 8-8 and 4-12 the next two years, the first time in 14 years under Reid they missed the playoffs in consecutive years.

McDermott resurfaced as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator before becoming the Bills’ head coach in 2017 and has taken them to the playoffs twice.

And guess who was on McDermott's 2017 Bills team: LeSean McCoy and Joe Webb.

“I had never heard of Joe Webb, you know what I mean?” McCoy said after one game where Webb was used as an emergency QB. “So I was like, ‘Yo, this is going to be an easy game.’ I was going to get my yards. Mike Vick was going to do his thing. Man, this dude was killing us. Read options, fake passes, running, throwing bombs. Beat us. So Joe came to camp, I said, ‘Joe, look, do the same stuff you did when you beat us. Nothing else.’”

The only other Tuesday game in Eagles history was a 28-7 win over the Boston Yanks at Fenway Park in 1944. That was the first NFL game played in Boston since 1936, when the Boston Football Team moved to Washington.

Kate Smith sang the national anthem (not God Bless America) that afternoon, and the Yanks managed just 8 rushing yards, still the 5th-fewest the Eagles have ever allowed.

Sixty-six year later Joe Webb became Public Enemy #1 in Philly, and as far as Eagles fans are concerned, they can wait another 66 years to play football on a Tuesday again.