Why Eagles’ Jalen Hurts turned down a day off to start bye week

Nick Sirianni gave his coaches and players the day off on Monday, the day after the Eagles clinched the NFC East title and No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Jalen Hurts didn’t want it.

Sirianni on Monday morning told the 94WIP Morning Show that Hurts suggested to him on Sunday night that they meet the following day to watch game tape together.

“That’s what makes him special,” Sirianni said to WIP’s Angelo Cataldi.

So while most of the Eagles are enjoying a day off on Monday, Sirianni, Hurts, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson were scheduled to meet at noon for some tape study.

Hurts, 24, returned to action on Sunday against the Giants and led the Eagles to a narrow 22-16 win. It wasn’t pretty but it was just good to see Hurts return, even though he played through some pain as he recovers from a shoulder sprain that kept him out two weeks.

Sirianni is pretty excited about this bye week and what it could mean for the Eagles. Aside from the obvious benefits — automatically advancing to the divisional round and homefield advantage — it also gives the Eagles a week to self-scout.

“I’m really excited to get in right now because to me it’s a hugely important part of the process of what you’re trying to accomplish,” Sirianni said. “It’s not always super clear of what you’re outstanding at and what you’re really struggling at. It’s not always as clear as you think it would be. So you really need to grind on the tape and grind on the numbers to see where you’re successful, what you’re doing well, what you’re not doing well, what your tendencies are. It is a huge, huge advantage to have the bye week and be able to do this. And so that’s what we’ll do.”

While most coaches and players have off on Monday, all the coaches will be back in the building Tuesday and will be joined by players on Wednesday for film study and meetings.

Then on Thursday and Friday, the Eagles will have competitive practices between their offense and defense. Without knowing their first opponent in the playoffs — it could be the Seahawks, Giants, Cowboys or Buccaneers — there’s no sense in game-planning yet.

“The great thing about that is that iron sharpens iron,” Sirianni said. “So we have a great defense, we have a great offense. Highly ranked in both areas and we know we have good players on both sides. We just feel like that time against each other is really going to make us better as a football team because we’re playing against really good players on opposite sides of the ball. We’re going to grind both mentally and physically this week to make sure we’re ready for whomever we play at the Linc the following week.”

