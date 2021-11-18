Why the Eagles hope Joe Flacco starts multiple games for Jets

Joe Flacco will get at least one start with the New York Jets this seson. The Eagles would love it if the quarterback gets a few more.

That’s because Philadelphia received a conditional sixth-round pick in 2022 when it traded Flacco to New York before the Nov. 2 deadline. That selection becomes a fifth-rounder if Flacco plays more than 50 percent of the snaps in four games this season, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The odds of Flacco playing that much don’t appear to be in the Eagles’ favor, but the quarterback position has been full of surprises for the Jets this season. The news that Flacco will start this Sunday against the Dolphins wasn’t expected, nor was Mike White’s brief stint as an NFL folk hero.

But Zach Wilson’s PCL sprain has created a quarterback carousel in New York. With the rookie still not 100%, the veteran Flacco is the latest to jump on the ride.

The Eagles are hoping it doesn’t end any time soon.

