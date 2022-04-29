Why Eagles fans should be excited about Jordan Davis

The Philadelphia Eagles already have one of the best interior defensive lines in the NFL, but they decided they needed to get younger in their rotation, and took one of the most talented players in the entire 2022 NFL draft.

Georgia’s Jordan Davis is a big game-wrecker, who also destroyed the entire NFL Scouting Combine, running a ridiculous 4.7 40-yard dash, despite his massive frame.

He was one of the most dominant players on a Georgia defensive line that was the best in the entire country. He easily shoves linemen out of the way, splashing inside with elite quickness and hand usage. He can defend outside or inside, moving with the offensive line to absolutely wreck any offensive game plan.

He will likely start in a rotation with Fletcher Cox, and will provide the Eagles with a disruptive presence in the trenches, giving Philly a bright future for whenever Cox hangs up his cleats.

