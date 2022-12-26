Why the Eagles, Cowboys need a rematch in the playoffs | You Pod to Win the Game

Associated Press

Another short week for the Dallas Cowboys, another chance to keep alive their chances of catching NFL-leading Philadelphia in the NFC East. The Cowboys (11-4) visit Tennessee on Thursday night, which means the one victory needed by the Eagles to dethrone the defending division champs can't happen until three days later. “For me, it’s about worry about what you can control,” quarterback Dak Prescott said after a 40-34 victory over the Eagles on Saturday that delayed Philadelphia clinching the NFC's top seed at least one more week.