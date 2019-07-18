Why Eagles need Brandon Graham to have a big year as a pass rusher

Brandon Graham's future with the Eagles was uncertain heading into the offseason, but the 31-year-old defensive end is back with a new, three-year deal.

Graham started all 16 games for the Eagles last season and recorded four sacks and nine tackles for loss.

He'll be a key part of the defense this season, especially with the team having lost defensive ends Michael Bennett and Chris Long.

"He needs to be a double-digit [sacks] guy in order for this defense to really work the way it's supposed to work," according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Barrett Brooks.

Brooks and Derrick Gunn discuss why Graham comes in eighth on their list of the 10 most important Eagles in the video above.

