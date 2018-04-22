Why Dwyane Wade thinks Sixers are 'special'

MIAMI - For the 13 first rounds Dwyane Wade has played in, the current Sixers-Heat matchup has made a strong impression.

"They're good," Wade said. "They're special. They're a good group. They put the right team together."

Sitting at the podium, Wade spent a good amount of time during his press conference praising the team that has put the Heat on the brink of elimination. He's been on the winning side often, including three championships, so he recognizes a unique team when he sees it.

"This definitely is one of the best first-round series I've ever played in, first-round opponent," Wade said.

The Sixers have gone up 3-1 on the Heat with a roster that is balanced both positionally and in experience. Seven players finished in double digits Saturday and only veteran JJ Redick had more than 20 points. Ben Simmons, with whom Wade already has a relationship (see story), recorded his first career playoff triple-double (17 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists). He became the youngest player to do so since Wade's former teammate LeBron James back in 2006.

"I give a lot of credit to their point guard, their leader, Ben," Wade said. "He does a great job of getting them settled, getting the ball to his guys, and keep feeding confidence to them."

Wade described the Sixers as having "an edge." They will use it to test the Heat Tuesday when the series returns to Philadelphia. Wade encourages his teammates to play with maturity and withstand the Sixers' runs. The Heat split the first two games at the Wells Fargo Center.

"They're going to play with pace, play with speed, play physical," Wade said. "Obviously they're going to play with their crowd. It's going to be a high energy type of game from them … All we've got to do is just worry about this one game and giving everything we have for that game. You walk out of that game, you gave everything you had, you can live with whatever result is there at the end."

Wade, 36, has had vintage moments against the Sixers in this series. He led all players with 28 points off the bench in the Heat's Game 2 win. On Sunday, he scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Asked about the possibility of this game against the Sixers being his last game in Miami playing for the Heat, Wade said, "I won't answer that right now. I've got another game to play. I'm focused on the next game and trying to win that one."

What he will answer is questions about his competition.

"They're a very good team," Wade said. "I can't say nothing negative about them at all. So far they've been great opponents."