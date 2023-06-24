Why Dunleavy says Warriors playing rookies is ‘unrealistic'

Mike Dunleavy Jr. understands that there is a time and place for everything, especially when it comes to the Warriors' rookies.

Speaking to reporters after the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night, the Warriors' new general manager explained why fans and the media shouldn't expect Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis to contribute from the jump.

"Having been around the league a long time and taking from personal experience, I would never draft anybody expecting them to play right away," Dunleavy said. "I just think coming in as a rookie in the NBA, there's too many challenges, there's too much going on."

Mike Dunleavy Jr. says he doesn’t expect rookies to play right away, but believes Brandin Podziemski can “challenge” that notion pic.twitter.com/UvFgXYCJXB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 23, 2023

Dunleavy noted that each rookie has to go through their own adjustment period when coming over from college or overseas to the NBA and it is different for every player. That is why he is focused on making sure Podziemski and Jackson-Davis are properly progressing.

"So we're going to bring these guys along, we're going to develop them," Dunleavy continued. "If they can play right away, great, but as far as we're concerned, no expectation in Year One.

"It's unrealistic and if they do end up playing well, then it's a bonus."

The Warriors' general manager also spoke on the possibility of Podziemski, the No. 19 overall pick, playing next season.

"I think, as far as his path goes, like I said before, I think you've got to always temper expectations for rookies coming in," Dunleavy added. "But this dude is so competitive, he's got so much fire that I wouldn't sell him short on what he can do.

"So I'm looking forward to watching him and how he grows, but he's got a really high skill level and when you have a really high skill level, willingness to compete, toughness, you've got a chance."

Judging by how both Podziemski and Jackson-Davis played in their final year at Santa Clara University and Indiana, respectively, it's clear that Dunleavy and the Warriors are hoping the duo can contribute at a high level at some point.

As the Warriors look to develop Podziemski and Jackson-Davis next season and beyond, it makes sense why Golden State's front office wants to make sure the two are developing correctly.

With the Warriors knowing how small the window of error is to win an NBA championship, they can ill afford any mistakes if they want to win their fifth title in 10 years.

