Why Duane Kuiper is 'disappointed' the Dodgers traded Yasiel Puig

If you took a poll of Giants fans, most would say they are thrilled the Dodgers traded right fielder Yasiel Puig.

But Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper wouldn't agree.

"In some ways, I'm disappointed Puig is out of the division because we did like the drama, the Bumgarner-Puig stuff," Kuiper said on KNBR 680 on Wednesday. "It's just only natural to dislike, in a sports sense, players and teams and it builds and it kind of grinds the rivalry into what we like and now that's gone."

Kuip does have a point. Fewer chances for kerfuffles between Bumgarner and Puig is a loss for all fans. But removing Puig's energy and swagger from the Dodgers should help the Giants.

The Dodgers traded Puig to Cincinnati as part of mega deal on Dec. 21. Los Angeles also sent outfielder Matt Kemp, starting pitcher Alex Wood and infielder Kyle Farmer to the Reds. The Dodgers acquired starting pitcher Homer Bailey and prospects Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray. LA later released Bailey as part of the deal.

Kuip is looking forward to seeing Puig come to AT&T Park as a member of the Reds, and he won't have to wait long. After the Giants go to Cincinnati for a four-game series May 3-6, the Reds come to San Francisco a few days later for a three-game series May 10-12.

"It'll be interesting when he comes in for three days with the Reds," Kuip said.