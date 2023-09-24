Why I dropped Clemson football from my AP Top 25 poll after Florida State loss | Adams

COLUMBIA — After suffering its first loss to Florida State since 2014, Clemson football's dynasty of ACC dominance looks officially over. As a result, the Tigers fell out of my AP Top 25 poll for the first time this season.

Clemson (2-2, 0-2 ACC) is in a tough position, because taking Florida State (4-0, 2-0) — which came in at No. 4 in my ballot — to overtime would lead to a bump in the rankings for most teams. But with two losses in four games and no wins over Power 5 opponents, the Tigers' resume just isn't good enough right now to warrant a place in the top 25. It's also hard to reward moral victories for a team that has drastically underperformed its preseason expectations, and Clemson's collapse against Florida State was largely self-inflicted.

I still think the Tigers have the talent to be a top 25 team, and it's partly bad luck that they opened the season against an over-performing Duke squad. However, the schedule doesn't get easier from here with three more ranked opponents and a road trip to Williams-Brice Stadium at the end of the season after last year's upset. It wouldn't surprise me at all to see Clemson jump back into the top 20 with a win over a Miami or North Carolina down the line, but it will be an uphill battle from here on.

SEC East on the rise as West powers fall

Missouri, welcome to the top 25.

The Tigers, voted the No. 6 team in the SEC East preseason, are impossible to ignore at 4-0 with a win over a Kansas State team I still think is poised for a big year. Missouri almost never dominates opponents, but it's scrappy and just keeps finding ways to win, which is more than you can say about several perennial powers this season. The program got its first ranking in the AP poll this week since 2019.

Tennessee also rejoined my ballot, though I'm still not ranking Florida after an ugly performance against a weak Charlotte team. The Vols are historically incapable of playing well at The Swamp, and they bounced back fairly convincingly with a 45-14 win over UTSA. Meanwhile, LSU and Ole Miss both dropped after underwhelming performances in their SEC matchups.

Emily Adams's college football AP Top 25 poll for Week 4

Georgia (1) Texas (3) Michigan (2) Florida State (5) Washington (7) Ohio State (4) Penn State (6) Southern California (8) Oregon (9) Notre Dame (11) Utah (10) Alabama (12) LSU (13) North Carolina (15) Duke (17) Washington State (16) Oklahoma (14) Oregon State (19) Ole Miss (20) Miami (18) Tennessee (21) Missouri (23) Kansas State (RV) Kansas (24) Louisville (RV)

