Why Draymond sees ‘small window' for Warriors to win another NBA title originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

While the Warriors have had plenty of struggles over the past two NBA seasons, Draymond Green believes that the team still has the potential to win another championship.

Speaking to NBA forward Danny Green on the “Draymond Green Show,” the Golden State veteran explained that he has full confidence in the organization being able to put together a competitive team this offseason.

“I think there are some decisions that have to be made for us, and I trust and know that our front office and our coaching staff will make the right decisions, but I think we still got a small window to make it happen,” Green said. “And I know this organization will honor Steph [Curry] and myself and Klay [Thompson}. I know they’ll honor us in that way by giving us every chance they can to help us win.”

Since defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors have struggled to regain their championship form, bowing out in the second round of the 2023 playoffs and getting eliminated by the Sacramento Kings in the 2024 play-in tournament. Injuries, suspensions and all-around poor play have derailed the team during that time, and now serious roster decisions are to be made.

Thompson is due to hit free agency this summer, and there are questions surrounding Kevon Looney’s contract situation. Keeping the Golden State core of Thompson, Curry and Green would be a great outcome, but tricky given the franchise’s current payroll. With the new NBA salary-cap rules, it becomes prohibitively expensive for teams to stay above the luxury tax threshold for an extended period. The penalties for big spenders like the Warriors would make it even more difficult to construct a championship roster.

Still, with the continued development of young stars like Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski, along with the championship core of Curry, Thompson and Green, Golden State has the potential to become a contender again. However, the road to the championship in the loaded Western Conference will be as challenging as ever.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast