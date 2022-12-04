Why Draymond places LeBron James over Steph Curry, Michael Jordan all time

Why Dray places LeBron over Steph, MJ on all-time players list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green continues to surprise this season.

In the latest episode of "Throwing Bones," Green joined former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and actor Rome Flynn to discuss his top five NBA players of all time, with a handful of names standing out.

"My top five is LJ [LeBron James] No. 1, MJ [Michael Jordan] No. 2, Kob [Kobe Bryant] No. 3, Steph [Curry] No. 4, and Shaq [Shaquille O'Neal] No. 5," Green said. "Bron started in '03. By 2005, Bron was the best player in the NBA.

"In 2020, he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA, no matter what the game did."

The 32-year-old said that regardless of how basketball evolved, James always adapted and won at every juncture.

That includes when James and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the 73-9 Warriors team in the 2016 NBA Finals.

"When you look at the teams that Bron has carried to championships or carried to the Finals, MJ didn't beat the greatest team ever assembled," Green continued. "Nor did he run up against the greatest team ever assembled every year."

Green also complimented James' basketball talent and how no player matches his ability on the hardwood.

"You look at the skillset that Bron has, there's nobody that has ever played the game of basketball that can do what LeBron James does on a basketball court. Nobody," Green said.

"Michael Jordan could do just about all that LeBron James does except for, he for damn sure couldn't pass like Bron."

The Warriors' star reiterated that he "loves" Jordan, hence why he wears No. 23, but the fact that James has been so effective for so long and his unique skillset is why Green places the Lakers star over Jordan.

"Going to the Finals year after year after year, Bron went eight or nine straight," Green told Toscano-Anderson and Flynn. "MJ took a break, right in the heat of that s--t. Bron didn't take a break. You know what he did? Went again and again and again and again and again.

"So, for me, that's why it's Bron over MJ for me."

Although Green isn't the first athlete to put James over Jordan in these types of lists, it makes sense why the Warriors star would put his friend ahead of the Chicago Bulls legend.

Green invited James, Curry and other NBA stars to his wedding on Aug. 15 and the duo of Green and James headlined the purchase of a pickleball team in September.

With how close Green and James have gotten over the last few years, many pundits have speculated that the former is willing to join the latter in Los Angeles, should Green decline his player option at the conclusion of the 2022-23 NBA season.

That said, Green has not rule out the possibility of being a Warrior "for life" despite what it might seem to the general public.

Nevertheless, expect Green's all-time ranking to get the rumor mill churning, even if it is an ever-so-slight churn.

