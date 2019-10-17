Why Draymond Green's rant defending Marquese Chriss was mostly spot on

Injuries have kept players off the court for months, even years, and buried the hopes of entire teams. They've derailed entire NBA seasons.

For the Warriors of this season, however, injuries may have brought them prosperity.

Without injuries to projected centers Willie Cauley-Stein and Kevon Looney, they might not know what they have in Marquese Chriss, who was signed to a non-guaranteed contract but is playing his way onto the roster.

The Warriors are positioned to gain what the Suns -- who drafted Chriss in 2016 -- lost when they traded him out of Phoenix after two seasons. That certainly is the perspective of Draymond Green, and his impassioned defense of Chriss is mostly on point.

"He's been in some pretty tough situations," Green told reporters Wednesday night, after a 126-93 loss to the Lakers at Staples Center. "No one ever blames the situation, though. It's always the kid. No one ever blames these s---ty franchises. They always want to blame the kid. It's not always the kid's fault.

"He's getting older now, so he's not a kid anymore. But he came into this league as a kid. But it's never the organization's fault. It's always that guy."

"So I'm happy he's got another opportunity to show what he can really do. Because he's a prime example."

Green wasn't quite done. He also saved some ammo for media, indicating reporters are more likely to direct blame on a player than a franchise.

"Because you're friends with them," Green said. "You want all the access from them. So, the way you guys will come out and bash players, y'all don't do that to organizations because it's all about access and protecting your future. No one really protects these younger guys' futures. Because it's all about ‘what can I do for myself.'

"So, no one talks about the organizations. It's always just the player, the player, the player. Because they can't do s--t about it but be young. And their name carries no weight, and then (they'll) be out of the league and onto the next thing.

"No Phoenix writer is going to bash the Phoenix Suns," Green continued. "But let's be frank about it. When he was there, the organization was terrible. Everything was going wrong. But he get blamed, like he's the problem. When he left, ain't nothing go right. That's my take on it."

OK. Again, some of Green's claims are on target. There are instances of young players being blamed for their failure, while franchises skate.

The Warriors have been skating for a few years now, but it wasn't always so. They've been kicked plenty over the many lean years they put up. Former owner Chris Cohan was such a punching bag that he retreated from media exposure. His right-hand man, former team president Robert Rowell, also took his absorption of bruises from local media.

That's about where the Suns are now. Since real estate/banking tycoon Robert Sarver purchased the team 15 years ago, they have been in such a freefall that they've become a blight on the league.

The Knicks of the Western Conference.

And they have been taken to task -- nationally and locally -- for being a once-proud franchise run aground by cantankerous and penurious ownership.

Green is wrong about that.

Green likely is right about the Suns not knowing what they had in Chriss. Someone in the front office thought enough to draft him No. 8 overall in 2016. But the chaos upstairs -- largely generated by Sarver -- has resulted in a dizzying array of impulsive and regrettable decisions.

If not for the incompetence of Sarver and the Suns, Chriss probably would not be a Warrior, and he certainly wouldn't have to accept a non-guaranteed contract, as he did 17 days ago.

And if not for injuries to Cauley-Stein and Kevon Looney, the Warriors might not have much of a file on Chriss, either.

For now, they stand to benefit from having Chriss on the roster. He's not there yet, but he will be. Any day now.

Why Draymond Green's rant defending Marquese Chriss was mostly spot on