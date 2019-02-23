Why Draymond Green reportedly switched his representation to Klutch Sports originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

While you might have been sleeping, Warriors forward Draymond Green made news late Friday night by reportedly switching his representation to Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

Paul famously is the agent for NBA superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and was at the center of all the AD-to-Lakers rumors that dominated the NBA landscape in early February.

Any time a player signs with Klutch, the rumors of that player potentially teaming up with LeBron start to swirl.

So why, exactly, did Draymond make this move?

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic detailed the 2016-17 DPOY's potential motivation for changing his representation.

Green could simply prefer Klutch's aggressive approach and increased clout on his behalf when this is all figured out at some point over the next year and a half. Undoubtedly, Green landing on the Lakers, in their division, is something the Warriors would have to contemplate should they decide not to re-up with him.

One source said Green's primary desire to switch agents is largely about being impressed with what Klutch, specifically, is building and what LeBron's camp is doing as a whole.

LeBron's camp has indeed done some impressive things, including SpringHill entertainment (Hello, Space Jam 2), popular television shows such as "The Shop" on HBO, and plenty of other off-court ventures. Thompson also notes how Draymond is close friends with businessman Maverick Carter, a member of LeBron's marketing group, and has already worked with him and James on the Uninterrupted digital media platform.

So it is not surprising that Green -- or any prominent NBA athlete -- would want to join forces with such a prestigious agency.

However, the takeaway most NBA fans will have from Draymond joining Klutch will be, "Does this mean Draymond will eventually join LeBron on the Lakers?" And while there's no way of knowing if that will happen down the road, it certainly leaves room for speculation.

Green is a free agent in July, 2020, and as Thompson writes, the Warriors would have to consider the Lakers a threat for the three-time All-Star's services if the Dubs don't re-sign him.

There is plenty of time between now and then, and it's likely both Golden State's and Los Angeles' rosters will look a lot different by then, anyway. Warriors stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are free agents in July, and the Lakers are always linked to prominent players (i.e. Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, etc.) who could potentially team up with LeBron.

But if Draymond's decision means anything right now, it's this: Get ready for another 18 months of rumors.