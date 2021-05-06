Why Draymond Green hates defending certain young NBA guard

Draymond reveals certain young NBA guard he hates defending originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green is one of the best defensive players in NBA history.

But even the greats like him struggle against certain matchups.

Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye recently asked the Green to name some of the tougher guys he goes against.

The answer was unexpected.

"Darius Garland actually," Draymond said on "Warriors Roundtable" on 95.7 The Game. "And I know that's probably an unpopular opinion. That kid is so fast, so herky-jerky and he can shoot the ball. When he really figures out how good he truly is ...

"I hate getting switched onto him. It's rough getting switched onto Darius Garland."

Yours truly isn't surprised Draymond went in this direction because he and Garland share the same agent -- Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group.

Garland, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, is averaging 17.7 points and 6.2 assists this season, while shooting 45.2 percent overall and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The 21-year-old guard registered 20 points and seven assists against the Warriors on April 15.

Finally, Draymond finished the topic by giving Kevin Durant some love.

"The toughest guy I ever had to guard was KD," he said. "Good luck making him take a bad shot."

