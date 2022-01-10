Why Draymond Green felt 'guilt' over Klay Thompson Achilles injury

Why Draymond felt 'guilt' over Klay's Achilles injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears that a part of him felt guilty about Klay Thompson's Achilles injury back in November 2020.

“I had texted Klay 20 minutes before Bob Myers called just saying something like, ‘Yo, I’m going out of town with my [wife]. Let me know the next time you’re going to be there,’ ” Green told The Undefeated. “And then I get that call and I’m like, ‘Had I gone, would this have happened?’ I was just feeling a side of guilt and I was crushed. I just texted him, everything was fine and I was supposed to play basketball with him. It’s just not possible …

“I remember it changed everything. Everything. It was interesting, the timing of it. But the thing I felt the most was just a sense of guilt. Had I shown up, would this have happened?”

Green has a home in Los Angeles and often participated in the same pick-up games where Klay ultimately went down with his Achilles tear according to Spears.

Both Draymond and Steph Curry took the news of Klay's injury extremely hard, and the duo was elated to be reunited with Thompson on the court Sunday night when he was introduced for his long-awaited Chase Center debut.

Green, who wasn't able to play after being introduced due to a calf issue, sacrificed his personal stats to be in the same starting lineup as Klay for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals.

Thompson's return went about as well as expected, as he poured in 17 points in just under 20 minutes as the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-82.

Klay's first road game back will come Tuesday night in Memphis against the red-hot Grizzlies and star point guard Ja Morant. We will see if Green, who now has missed the Warriors' last two games, will be able to suit up.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast