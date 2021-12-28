Why Draymond Green calls Kevin Durant NBA's second-best trash talker

Draymond's notable answer on NBA's second-best trash talker originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Whether it's during an NBA game, practice or even off the court, it's pretty clear Warriors star Draymond Green is the game's best trash talker. The question is, who's No. 2?

Green's answer might come as a surprise, but not when you really think about it.

"I think you started to realize it now with the more he talks on Twitter or the more he's caught saying stuff to fans in the stands, KD [Kevin Durant]. I've always told people KD is one of the biggest trash talkers to me since I came into the league," Green said on the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show." "And it would be like disrespectful stuff, like 'Ay, who is this?'

"KD would turn the dude around like trying to look at the back of his jersey like to see the name on the back. K would say stuff to people and you're like, yo, you're Kevin Durant. There's not much I can say back.

Who's the NBA's best trash talker? @Money23green says it's a two-person race ðŸ—£ pic.twitter.com/zMDdR8496J — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) December 28, 2021

Imagine the trash talk that went down between these two at Warriors practices when they were teammates, or especially off the court. It really shouldn't be such a surprise they got into an on-court verbal spat as teammates with how fiery and competitive Green and Durant are.

Whether you're at one of their games or come at them online, get your earmuffs ready. Draymond and KD aren't going to hold back.

"I think if I'm not going with myself, I would have to say KD -- for sure," Green said.

