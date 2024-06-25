Why Drammeh chose Hearts over 'a lot of offers' from elsewhere

New Hearts signing Musa Drammeh believes Scottish football will suit his style of play after choosing Tynecastle amid "a lot of offers" to leave Sevilla.

The Spanish-Gambian forward, 22, has signed a three-year deal to become Steven Naismith's sixth summer signing.

"I am delighted and very happy to be here,” he told Hearts TV.

"To sign with this club is a dream for me and I hope this move will go very well. I had a lot of offers when I was at Sevilla, but after talking with the coach, he explained to me the project here.

"Also, I really like Edinburgh and Scotland and that was another reason behind my decision to come here.

"I had a great time at Sevilla. I learned so many things there that I carry now; how to jump and win headers, how to find space and attack the defence.

"I think the talents that I have will help in Scottish football, and, of course, I like to score goals. In Spain, the football is all about tiki-taka, but Scotland will be a better option for me."