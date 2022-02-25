Why drafting Ravens in 2022 fantasy football should excite you

The theme of the Baltimore Ravens' 2021 season wasn't conspicuous in the slightest.

It was health — or rather, the lack thereof.

We know the once-proud, traditionally stingy Ravens defense was obliterated by injuries to the point it became one of the weakest units in the league (remember what Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins — another pair of exciting 2022 targets — did to them in Week 17?)

But even though the Baltimore Ravens fantasy football D/ST wasn't exactly a solid unit in 2021, fantasy managers felt the pain of injuries on offense even more so.

And those health struggles began even before Week 1. First, J.K. Dobbins — the exciting second-year running back who many had going in the second round of 2021 drafts — tore his ACL late in the preseason.

Then, his capable backup and touchdown machine, Gus Edwards, tore his ACL like a week later — after many fantasy managers had already drafted him.

It was a nightmare start to what was shaping up to be a nightmare season, fantasy-wise. The only saving grace on this team consistently all season was Mark Andrews, who, no matter who threw him the ball, delivered — especially in the money weeks.

And speaking of throwers of the football, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looked poised to deliver a monster season — until an ankle injury derailed it.

Yes, the Ravens offense has some health hurdles to overcome before the ball is snapped on the 2022 season, but if those hurdles are cleared, watch out. Baltimore's scoring unit could be one of the most exciting ones to take the field come next season.

