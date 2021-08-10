Why Dr Alex George has deleted his social media for mental health reasons

Love Island's Dr Alex George regularly uses his social media accounts to post about mental health, a topic he's passionate about personally and as the government's mental health ambassador.

But while Alex enjoys using his social media platforms to share positive messages and connect with fans, he's aware of the importance of stepping back, too.

That's because the mental health advocate has announced he's deleted his Twitter account to protect his boundaries and wellbeing.

"I have decided to delete my @twitter account. I believe we should all take the necessary steps to protect our mental well-being and be brave in creating boundaries where this could be affected," Alex explained on Instagram, explaining he finds Twitter to be a negative space.

"I have not made this decision because I have been trolled. Most of what I see on that platform is negative and demotivating. Life is far too short," he continued.

The doctor urged his followers to feel empowered to protect their own boundaries online, too. "Do not be afraid to take action to protect your mental health. You have that right. Social media has incredible power for good if used correctly and I am so proud of the community we have here 💙 #CancelNegativity," he concluded his post by saying.

Dr Alex has since taken to Instagram to share another important message about overcoming so-called failure on A-level results day.

Explaining that in 2009 he didn't get the grades he needed to get into medical school, Alex encouraged his young followers to think about their futures positively, even if their plan A hasn't quite worked out.

"Twelve years ago today (god that makes me feel old), I opened my results and was devastated to find I didn’t get the grades needed to realise my place at medical school. It was hard, really hard. However, after a few days I picked myself up and decided that this was not going to stop me. I took the year out, reapplied to med school and got the grades I needed. It actually turned out to be the BEST year and I made the most of it," he said.

"Fast forward a few years and that ‘failure’ didn’t stop me from achieving my goal of becoming a doctor. I’m not telling you this story to be negative and many will get the results they wanted first time. I just want you to know that if today doesn’t go the way it was meant to, there are many roads in life. You will get to where you want to be, never give up. You got this," he added.

Keep doing you, Alex. The internet definitely needs more of this positivity and prioritisation of mental health.

