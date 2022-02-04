Why Doug Pederson must defy NFL history to bring Super Bowl championship to Jaguars

Double trouble

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Doug Pederson on Thursday. Pederson coached the Philadelphia Eagles over the New England Patriots for a Super Bowl championship. However, he will attempt to do something no NFL coach has managed to accomplish: Win Super Bowls with 2 teams. Who are those who had the opportunity and came up short?

Don Shula

The legendary Don Shula was on the losing end of Super Bowls with the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins before he won one, and then two. Shula earned his victories in Super Bowls VII and VIII,

Dick Vermeil

Dick Vermeil is one of the most personable and emotional coaches in NFL history. He brought the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl XV, where they lost 27-10 to the Oakland Raiders. At Super Bowl XXXIV, Vermeil got his championship as the St. Louis Rams held off the Tennessee Titans, 23-16, at the Georgia Dome

Bill Parcells

The New York Giants won a pair of Super Bowls for Bill Parcells. Big Blue took XXI in 1987 and XXV in 1991. The team Parcells was not able to get a ring with was the New England Patriots. In 1997, Parcells and New England were downed 35-21 by the Green Bay Packers and … Mike Holmgren.

Mike Holmgren

Speaking of Mike Holmgren, he was the victor in 1997 when the Packers toppled the Patriots. The next year his Packers lost to the Denver Broncos. In 2006, Holmgren was coaching the Seattle Seahawks against the Pittsburgh Steelers in XL. They lost to Bill Cowher & Co., 21-10.

No luck twice: John Fox

John Fox was on the losing side of a brutal Super Bowl when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers, 32-29, in XXXVIII. He was on the side of a brutal drubbing as the Seattle Seahawks pummeled the Denver Broncos in XLVIII.

No luck with two teams: Dan Reeves

Dan Reeves took the “L” in four Super Bowls as a head coach. The late, great Dallas Cowboys player saw the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons come up short under his handling. He lost in XXI to Bill Parcells and the Giants, XXII to Washington and XXIV to George Seifert and the San Francisco 49ers with Denver. In 1999, his Atlanta Falcons were downed by the Denver Broncos, 34-19.

Andy Reid

Andy Reid did what Dick Vermeil couldn’t with the Chiefs and won the Super Bowl behind Patrick Mahomes and the coach’s leadership. Prior to that, he came up short with the Philadelphia Eagles. Of course, he also lost again last year with the Chiefs.

