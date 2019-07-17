Why Doug Gottlieb is very wrong about Draymond Green's place in NBA

There are bad takes, and there are unbelievably horrendous takes.

The one you are about to read is even worse.

Here is what Fox Sports' Doug Gottlieb said on his radio show Tuesday:

"Dak Prescott is Draymond Green. I don't think Dak Prescott to this point is going into the Hall of Fame. And I would say there's a better than decent chance that Draymond Green goes to the Hall of Fame -- and that's mostly because the teams that he's been on have won NBA championships.

"I think if you lined up every NBA player, Draymond Green is probably not a Top 40 guy. He's just not. In terms of his skillset, you can't put Draymond Green as one of your two best players and think to yourself, 'All right, we're gonna go to the playoffs.'

"On the other hand, with the Golden State Warriors he's been unbelievable. He brings value to them, they bring value to him. They're way better off with him than they are without him. He can guard all five positions, he can be almost like their point guard and play center defensively."

Let's just focus on the Draymond stuff, as there actually are multiple bad takes here.

First, this might sound crazy, but do you think there's a chance that part of the reason the Warriors won those championships is because, you know, Draymond was incredible?

Second, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year is not a Top 40 player? There's no way Gottlieb actually believes this. He's clearly joking around (I apologize for taking the bait).

Third, if Draymond was the second best player on a team that featured LeBron James or Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard or Giannis Antetokounmpo or James Harden or Anthony Davis, etc. -- that franchise absolutely is thinking, 'All right, we're gonna go to the playoffs.' Duh.

Lastly, Draymond was the Warriors' second best/most important player in 2015-16 (if you argue it was Klay Thompson, I would respectfully disagree), and that squad won an NBA-record 73 games. The three-time All-Star averaged 14.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks, while shooting 49 percent overall and 38.8 percent from deep.

Draymond was named All-NBA Second-Team, was runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year and finished seventh in MVP voting.

In Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Draymond racked up 32 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists and two steals, and might have been named NBA Finals MVP if the Dubs held on to win.

Soooooooooooooooooo, yeah.

Looking ahead to next season, there will be plenty of people who pick Golden State to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, DeMarcus Cousins and Shaun Livingston are gone, and Klay is sidelined because of a torn left ACL.

[REWIND: Why you shouldn't panic about Draymond, bet big on him instead]

Draymond will be under the microscope, and assuredly will receive a fair share of the blame if the Dubs falter. Although he doesn't have anything left to prove, it's safe to assume that Draymond will use stuff like Gottlieb's take as motivation.

Mid-October can't get here soon enough.

