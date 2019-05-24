Why Dontrelle Inman chose the Patriots: 'I like winning' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots overhauled their receiving corps this offseason, and one of the additions to their team was Dontrelle Inman. The five-year NFL veteran joined the Patriots on a one-year deal after spending last season with the Indianapolis Colts.

And Inman's reason for joining the Pats was simple.

"I like winning," Inman said via NESN's Doug Kyed. "It's one of those things like being part of a winning organization, you want to try to help the team win. That's why I made my decision."

Inman made the playoffs for the first time last year with the Colts. Indianapolis went 10-6, earned the sixth seed in the AFC, and beat the Houston Texans before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. Now, Inman wants more.

Given the fact that the Patriots have a need at wideout and have made the Super Bowl in three straight seasons, this seems like the perfect destination for Inman. He'll be able to fight for playing time with veterans Philip Dorsett, Maurice Harris, Demaryius Thomas, and a plethora of rookies to earn a role on a winning team.

If Tom Brady warms up to Inman, he could find the form that he had in the 2016 season when he caught 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns (all career highs). But at the least, if Inman can prove to be a reliable weapon, he should have a chance to replicate his numbers from Indianapolis (28 catches, 304 yards, three touchdowns).

And if Inman makes the roster, he will definitely have a chance to win.

