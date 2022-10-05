Why Donte DiVincenzo pleaded for Andre Iguodala's Warriors return

Why DiVincenzo pleaded with Iguodala to return to Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andre Iguodala’s invaluable veteran presence is one of the main reasons he will return to the Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season.

The 38-year-old former Finals MVP has proven he can knock down a shot in clutch moments, we’ve seen that for almost two decades in the league. But his leadership, tough love mentorship, oh, and Steph Curry, all were factors that played a role in his return.

But one unlikely Warriors player also could have played a part in Iguodala’s decision.

Donte DiVincenzo, one of the newest members of the Warriors, shared with Anthony Slater of The Athletic an interaction he had with Iguodala prior to the four-time champ making his official announcement.

“I told him in the locker room before he made his announcement,” DiVincenzo remembered. “Andre was in here a couple days and I told him, ‘Bro, I know it’s not going to mean much, but it’d mean the f—-ing world to me if you come back.’ I’m not one — I guess it’s a pride thing — to say stuff like that much.

"But I grew up watching him. Philadelphia. Andre is big-time to me. To be able to form that relationship off the court and learn on the court, I’m going to be the biggest sponge.”

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Iguodala ninth overall in the 2004 NBA Draft, where he spent the first eight seasons of his career. And when the Sixers drafted veteran guard Jrue Holiday in 2009, DiVincenzo got to admire both of his icons from not too far away.

As someone who grew up close to Philadelphia and then went to Villanova, DiVincenzo viewed Iguodala and Holiday as big inspirations to him.

DiVincenzo then played with Holiday for two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, one of them being Milwuakee's 2021 championship season. He got to learn from one of his role models both on and off the court with the Bucks and now will get a chance to do the same with Iguodala in the Bay.

During his first press conference of the season, Iguodala didn't fail to give DiVincenzo a shoutout ... or something like that.

“I have this funny thing with White players," Iguodala said, in part. "It’s like, ‘Yo, it ain’t too many of y’all that are really good.’ But he’s good.”

Entering his fifth season in the league, DiVincenzo will be a nice addition to a Warriors squad looking to defend their latest title. And he'll get to do it alongside one of his idols.

