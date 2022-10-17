Why Donte DiVincenzo ‘glad’ Andrew Wiggins is his Warriors teammate

Why DiVincenzo ‘sure as hell’ glad Wiggs is his Dubs teammate originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Winning a championship has changed Andrew Wiggins' demeanor -- just ask his new teammate Donte DiVincenzo.

Following Warriors practice Monday, DiVincenzo shared with reporters just how much more confident the 27-year-old and the rest of the team have gotten.

"I think their confidence is going to be at an all-time high," DiVincenzo said. "I think that's always the challenge; When you're at the top, everyone's trying to bring you down."

The 25-year-old guard explained how Golden State is playing with a target on its back as the reigning champions, heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. Regarding Wiggins, DiVincenzo thinks the Warriors' forward can have an even better season following his All-Star campaign last year.

"... For him, I think it's always that challenge of doing it again, night in and night out, which I think he's capable of and I'm sure as hell glad he's on my team now," DiVincenzo told reporters. "So that's the challenge for him but he's definitely up for it."

DiVincenzo is not the only one who thinks Wiggins can have an even better season this year.

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke during Warriors Media Day in September, Wiggins revealed that along with winning another championship, his personal goal was to make an All-Defensive team this season.

Although his counting stats may have dropped across the board, his newfound tenacity in rebounding and defending the opponent's best player more than makes up for it.

With his confidence level sky-high, the possibilities for what Wiggins -- and by extension DiVincenzo -- and the Warriors can do this season are endless.

