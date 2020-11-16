Why don’t the Texans go up-tempo all the time since it seems to work?

The Houston Texans struggled to move the football against the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium, which was the key factor in their 10-7 loss.

However, the one drive the Texans actually looked like themselves, even amid the windy conditions on the shores of Lake Erie, Houston moved the ball 90 yards in seven plays, resulting in their lone touchdown of the afternoon. Quarterback Deshaun Watson found tight end Pharaoh Brown for a 16-yard touchdown.

Given that the hurry-up offense on that drive helped Houston pick up chunk plays, why not run the offense at that pace more often?

“Sometimes it does [spark the offense], but if you go up-tempo all the time, the defense kind of gets used to it, gets into a rhythm and gets into an up-tempo rhythm,” interim coach Romeo Crennel explained. “Sometimes, I think we want to know what the defense is going to line up in and kind of have an idea about what they are going to do. Sometimes when you go up-tempo, you don’t have that idea of what they are going to do because they are mulling around and doing stuff that maybe you don’t expect them to do.”

The problem for Houston was they had no run game to balance out their passing attack, or provide another effective gear to their hurry-up offense. The lack of a credible rushing threat has been a problem for the entire season and has been an ingredient to their 2-7 record.

“We slow it down so that everybody can be on the same page about how we want to operate a particular play call,” Crennel said.

While the windy conditions in Cleveland may not have been friendly to playing the hurry-up more often, the climate controlled field inside NRG Stadium is. The Texans go home to host the New England Patriots in Week 11 and ought to consider the effectiveness of an up-tempo offense against a 4-5 club fighting for a wildcard spot or even ultimate first place in the AFC East.

