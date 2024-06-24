Why don’t the Dallas Mavericks have a first-round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft?

The 2024 NBA Draft is around the corner and the Dallas Mavs won’t make a selection until the event’s final pick. What happened to the Mav’s first-round draft pick?

The Mavs’ first-round draft pick was owed to the New York Knicks as that final part of the 2019 trade where Dallas acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., De’Andre Jordan and two first-round draft picks.

The Mavs had envisioned Porzingis as a two-way star who could protect the rim and space the floor but injuries held the Latvian big man back.

Porzingis played for the Mavs for three seasons averaging 20 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game before being traded in February 2022 for David Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Porzingis would eventually be traded from the Wizards to the Boston Celtics with whom he won the 2024 NBA Title by beating the Mavs in five games in the best-of-seven series.

The first round is scheduled on Wednesday, while the second round is on Thursday.

The Knicks will receive the No. 24 pick in the draft because of the trade. The Mavs own a second-round pick, the No. 58 selection, and have shown interest in drafting Bronny James should he be available.