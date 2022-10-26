Why Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa will crush the Lions in week 8

Yahoo Sports’ Dalton Del Don explains why the Miami QB will have a field day against Detroit in week 8.

- Tua Tagovailoa at Detroit. He wasn't exactly sharp during his return to action last week. The Steelers, frankly, dropped at least four interceptions. But Tua still leads the NFL, getting 8.6 YPA this season, really benefiting from Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Dolphins also run a ton of motion and are among the league leaders in pass rate under new coach Mike McDaniel.

This week, Miami plays indoors against a Lions defense allowing easily the highest EPA per pass and the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year. This game has the highest over-under of the week, so I rank Tua as a top-three fantasy QB in this match-up. Fire him up with confidence.