Why Dolphins players are smiling and happy this spring

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Austin Jackson talks with the media after NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki was talking this week about how, look, everyone is happy in April.

"Everybody is optimistic, everybody is happy, everybody is in a good mood," Gesicki said. "But we’ll see how it goes when things start flying around and adversity hits and all that kind of stuff."

Come on, Mikey G.

Don't dampen the mood with a cold dose of reality.

Look, Gesicki is happy about the big raise he got via a franchise tag, and well, not quite as happy as he'd be if he'd gotten the long-term contract he feels he deserves.

But don't kid yourself. The Dolphins are happy. They are so darn happy that coach Mike McDaniel is in the house.

They're so excited and they just can't hide it.

"We do it with a smile on our face," Austin Jackson said this week.

Everybody smile! Jackson didn't smile much last season. And now he feels the good vibes and so heck, let's roll with it and embrace it and enjoy it.

McDaniel wants people to work hard. But to do it with a smile.

I'm down for that.

And the confidence and positivity that McDaniel and his staff are already delivering should help the confidence of young players like Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa.

"The energy," cornerback Xavien Howard said recently. "Everybody is happy."

"It’s just different," defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said of the new vibes.

"I feel like everybody dealing with coach and whatnot is having a positive mindset," linebacker Elandon Roberts said this week.

Roberts noted that McDaniel has been transparent. And it's true.

McDaniel has not only been transparent with his players but with us media folks, too.

It's refreshing, to be honest.

We've transitioned from The Patriot Way to The McDaniel way.

"Funny dude," Gesicki said.

"I didn’t know it was fun," McDaniel quipped at his introductory press conference, when asked about his fun personality. "That’s fun to hear."

Look, what matters most is winning.

But it's been proven that one is not required to operate a dictatorship-style program in order to win a football championship.

And guess what? If and when McDaniel answers our questions directly and with candor, that's going to benefit the fans, which is who we serve.

- Joe

Joe Schad

Miami Dolphins Reporter | The Palm Beach Post

jschad@pbpost.com

@schadjoe

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Why Dolphins players are smiling and happy this spring