Why doesn’t the NFL force Snyder to sell the Commanders? | You Pod to Win the Game

Michael Strahan is a proud father: The Good Morning America co-host just watched his teenage daughter, Isabella, strut her stuff on the runway. Strahan shared a video of the Sherri Hill runway show on his Instagram, which he set to the tune of Rihanna and T.I.'s 2008 hit "Live Your Life." He captioned the post, “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!! As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face!” He added the hashtags #ProudDad and #GirlDad to the bottom of his post.