Why doesn’t the NFL force Snyder to sell the Commanders? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports’ Lead NFL Draft Analyst Eric Edholm discuss the continuing saga with the Washington Commanders and their owner Daniel Snyder. There have been so many red flags with Snyder, how can this not be the last straw? Could cooking the books be common practice around the NFL? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.