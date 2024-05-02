Why Does Tiger Woods’ Daughter Hate Golf?

Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods and Sam Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. - Photo: Mike Ehrmann (Getty Images)

When you strive to become a legend in your field, that commitment comes with sacrifices. For Tiger Woods, that sacrifice included time with his kids when they were younger. It sounds like his 16-year-old daughter, Sam Woods, is taking out her frustration with those sacrifices on his chosen obsession.



While promoting his new clothing line, Sun Day Red, on “Today” the 15-time major champion explained why his daughter has “a negative connotation” toward golf. It all leads back to the countless weekends he spent away from home while she was growing up, as the sport was the thing that “took Daddy away from her.”

“I had to pack and I had to leave,” he said. “I had to be gone for weeks. And there’s a negative connotation to it.”

Even though she knows it’s the reason she has such a comfortable life, if your dad spent your entire childhood more focused on golf than you, you’d hate the sport too. Woods stated that her dislike of his profession means they have to bond in other ways.

“So, we develop our own relationship, our own rapport that’s outside of golf,” he said. “We do things that don’t involve golf.”

The billionaire athlete revealed that his relationship with his 15-year-old sonCharlie Woods is “very different,” as they do “everything golf related.”

In recent years, Woods and Charlie have partnered at tour events, though he admits that his son sometimes pushes back on his golf advice, because we all know the last thing teenagers want to do is take advice from their parents.

In the conversation’s best moment, Woods revealed that he has his mom to thank for his signature final round red shirt. He explained that she told him to wear red because as a Capricorn it was his “power color.” He wore it for junior golf tournaments and ended up winning.

When he tried to be a rebellious teenager and switch to blue out of “spite,” he didn’t win and went back to red. Since he had so many tournaments, he couldn’t wear it everyday, so he agreed to wear red on the last day of big competitions.

For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.