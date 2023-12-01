Why does Texas' Jordan Whittington feel at home at AT&T Stadium? He's won big there before

During Big 12 Media Days in July, Jordan Whittington shared his football bucket list with reporters.

"I want to accomplish the high school championship, college championship and NFL championship," the Texas wide receiver said.

That Whittington made those remarks at Arlington's AT&T Stadium was notable. He'll get a chance to win a college championship at that venue on Saturday when No. 7 Texas (11-1) battles No. 18 Oklahoma State (9-3) for the Big 12 title. AT&T Stadium is also where Whittington won a state championship as a senior at Cuero High School.

Almost five years ago, Whittington starred for the Gobblers in the Class 4A, Division II championship game. In a 40-28 win over Texarkana Pleasant Grove, he rushed 28 times for 334 yards and five touchdowns. He also turned one of his three catches into a 26-yard score.

Cuero quarterback Jordan Whittington holds the Class 4A Division II state championship trophy after the Gobblers' 40-28 win over Texarkana Pleasant Grove at AT&T Stadium. He scored six touchdowns that day and Texas wouldn't mind seeing more of the same when he returns to the stadium for the Big 12 championship game.

For good measure, Whittington also produced a team-high 11 tackles for the Cuero defense. Whittington was named both the Offensive and Defensive MVP championship game. Over the past five years, only three other people have won both MVP awards in the same UIL title game.

"I heard J-Whitt was a bad boy on that field," said UT tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, who himself caught a 26-yard touchdown for Denton Ryan in the 2019 Class 5A, Division I championship game.

Whittington isn't the only Longhorn who has shined in AT&T Stadium during a UIL championship game. Freshmen Johntay Cook II and Tre Wisner combined to score three touchdowns for DeSoto in last year's Class 6A, Division II championship game against LBJ. Running back Jonathon Brooks rushed for 299 yards and earned Offensive MVP honors in the 2020 Class 3A, Division I finale, but his Hallettsville team lost.

Freshman cornerback Malik Muhammad (South Oak Cliff) and freshman defensive lineman Colton Vasek (Westlake) have both won championships at AT&T and also named the defensive MVP of a state title game. Westlake's Michael Taaffe is a two-time winner of that award, and he even made a one-handed interception of a pass thrown by current UT quarterback Quinn Ewers in the 2020 Class 6A, Division I championship game.

"I've had some luck in the Cowboys' stadium the last couple of years so hopefully that luck can continue," Taaffe said. "For some reason I love playing in that stadium and it's treated me well so far. If that's the trend then that'd be awesome."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Jordan Whittington won at AT&T Stadium before. Can he win with Texas?