Why does Sheffield United vs Chelsea kick off at an unusual time?

Chelsea’s match against Sheffield United was moved to an unusual kick off time (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Sheffield United’s match against Chelsea was rescheduled because of an event in the City centre.

Chelsea’s trip to the Blades was originally scheduled for Saturday, 6 April at Bramall Lane, but was moved because Sheffield United’s match against Liverpool was moved forward for a live TNT broadcast, meaning the timing of the game against the west London club also had to be altered.

The Chelsea match was originally scheduled for 1.30pm on Sunday, April 7, the same date as the Sheffield Half Marathon, which starts and finishes in the city centre and would result in traffic chaos for fans heading to Bramall Lane.

The match was then moved to 5.30pm, the same day as the half marathon. Chelsea have had an inconsistent season, having drawn against Brentford and Burnley in March, while also beating Newcastle, although they have had issues of their own.

When is the match?

Sheffield United vs Chelsea will take place on Sunday 7 April, with a slightly unusual kick-off time of 5.30pm.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live in the UK, despite the changed kick-off time.

Prediction

Sheffield United managed to secure draws in their last two matches against Fulham and away at Bournemouth, but they will not be a match for Chelsea. Sheffield United 0-2 Chelsea.