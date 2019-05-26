Why does Raptors fan Drake have Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant tattoos? originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Well, this is awkward …

Drake must be ecstatic that his Toronto Raptors finally are in the NBA Finals, but he'll also be repping the opponents when Game 1 is played Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. That's because the rapper apparently has tattoos honoring Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant on his left arm.

San Jose Mercury News columnist Dieter Kurtenbach reminded everyone of Drake's Steph and KD ink right after the Raptors clinched their Finals berth Saturday night in Toronto.

A reminder that Drake has Curry and Durant tattoos pic.twitter.com/rFCuRdUz1b — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) May 26, 2019

Drake has a long history with the Warriors. He has attended games at Oracle Arena and jawed with/befriended many of the players, including Curry, Durant and Draymond Green. He's a huge basketball fan who seemingly attends college and pro games whenever and wherever he can, and his habit of wearing different teams' gear and posing for pictures with athletes has led to the infamous "Drake curse."

That curse wasn't in effect during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals -- Drake sat in the front row as the Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks for the right to meet the Warriors in The Finals. Perhaps the tattoos, which The Heavy points out Drake seemingly has never confirmed, are a long play, cursing the Warriors' biggest stars so his Raptors finally can win the NBA championship. Perhaps they're just the latest additions to Drake's Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover-esque collection of tattoos that include tributes to Sade, Rihanna, Aaliyah and various family members and friends.

Whatever the reason, Drake has the tattoos. Whether they're a curse or an honor remains to be seen, but you can bet he'll cover them up during The Finals.